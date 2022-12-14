Family devastated after 19-year-old killed in Roselawn triple shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The family of a 19-year-old killed Tuesday is “lost for words” after a triple shooting in Roselawn claimed their loved one’s life.

Logan Lawson, 19, was described by his dad as a “great kid” who played baseball and football.

He was one of three people who were shot around 5 p.m. on Joyce Lane near the Roselawn Village Apartments, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Logan, along with 15-year-old Nonaisha Jones, both died. The third shooting victim remains at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

No arrests have been in the shooting that leaves a family without their son, their brother, and friend.

Scotty Lawson, Logan’s dad, said his son “was an awesome big brother and awesome friend.”

His son’s death “shocked” the entire family, Scotty added.

Now, as police continue their investigation, they hope for justice.

Call Cincinnati Police Dispatch at 513-765-1212 or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040 if you have information on Tuesday’s shooting in Roselawn.

