FIRST ALERT: More rain, gusty winds Wednesday evening through Thursday morning

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY continues through early Thursday morning due to threats of heavy rain and gusty winds. The FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY will last until 7 a.m. Thursday morning.

The heavy rain from Wednesday morning has dwindled, though widely scattered rain showers continue Wednesday afternoon along with areas of drizzle and patchy fog. Just after sunset, expect steady rain and wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour overnight.

Rain will continue Thursday morning and end by the early afternoon. By the time the rain ends we should measure around 1.5″to 2″ total.

Temperatures will begin to drop by Thursday afternoon with cooler weather for the weekend. Highs will only be in the 30s this weekend with lows in the 20s. We will see mainly dry weather this weekend with only a chance for flurries Friday and perhaps early Saturday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.