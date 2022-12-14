First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain snarls commute, crash closes I-71/75 at Brent Spence

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day in the Tri-State.

Strong storms packing gusty winds and widespread soaking showers are expected.

Heavy rain began falling shortly after 5 a.m. More rounds of heavy rain will continue at times through Wednesday night.

This weather system was expected to delay the morning and evening commutes.

It brought the morning rush to a standstill in parts of the region.

One big crash is still impacting traffic near Downtown Cincinnati.

The ramp from the Brent Spence Bridge to northbound Interstate 71 and most northbound lanes on before the bridge are shut down until further notice in Covington and Cincinnati.

A semi-tractor-trailer crashed into the wall at about 8:45 a.m. on the Cincinnati side of the bridge, according to Kenton County dispatch. Now only one lane in each direction is open at the bridge.

No injuries were reported.

BREAKING TRAFFIC: If you're looking to cross into Cincinnati from northern Kentucky, avoid I-75 NB lanes. A traffic accident involving a semi has shut down a portion of the Brent Spence bridge. @MorganParrishTV is live on @FOX19 with the latest. pic.twitter.com/el6Bahso82 — Andrea Finney (@AndreaTVNews) December 14, 2022

Earlier, Cincinnati police responded to a five-vehicle crash in the right lane of inbound, or westbound, Columbia Parkway near Torrence Parkway, police confirm.

In western Hamilton County, both sides of Hamilton Avenue are shut down at Interstate 275. due to downed wires that caught on fire, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

Motorists also cannot exit off the highway onto Hamilton Avenue from both the west and eastbound sides of I-275 until further notice, dispatchers say.

Hundreds of Duke Energy customers are without power until at least 10:30 a.m., according to Duke Energy’s website. The cause of this incident remains under investigation.

Jim Love, spokesman for Colerain Township police, was unable to provide an update.

Officers are busy, he said, adding that he will release details once he receives information.

Wires down in Colerain Twp on Hamilton Ave still has both sides of road closed, cars cannot exit off I-275 here and now disptach confirms power outages in area

Duke Energy website shows more than 500 customers without power

It won't be restored until about 10:30 am pic.twitter.com/yBameYZpSx — Jennifer Edwards Baker (@jbakerohio) December 14, 2022

Earlier, only one lane was open on westbound Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway due to a crash between the Galbraith and Winton Road exits, according to dispatchers. Initially, all lanes were blocked for about 20 minutes.

Another crash briefly shut down and damaged the guardrail on the ramp from Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway to westbound I-275, according to dispatch.

Update: The ramp is open again, per dispatch. New crash just closed WB Ronald Reagan Hwy btwn Galbraith and Winton roads https://t.co/AL3T0xkRFw — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) December 14, 2022

Power outages are possible due to soggy ground and winds that will gust as high as 40 mph.

Tree damage is possible, and inflatable holiday decorations could end up in your neighbor’s yard.

Rain totals could be as high as 2 inches in some spots. Most areas will see at least 1-1.5 inches.

Showers will continue Thursday morning but end by early afternoon.

Wind gusts will continue into Thursday.

Temperatures will begin to drop by Thursday afternoon with colder air for the weekend.

Daytime highs will only be in the 30s this weekend with overnight lows in the 20s.

Besides a chance for flurries Saturday, skies will be dry.

A heavy storm Wednesday could bring up to two inches of rain and up to 40mph wind gusts. (WXIX)

