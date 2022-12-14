Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights
Santa Tracker

First Alert Weather Day: Strong storms, damaging winds

The weather could impact both morning and evening commutes.
By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:17 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day in the Tri-State with strong storms packing strong winds and widespread soaking showers expected.

Several rounds of heavy rain are likely Wednesday morning through the evening, and both commutes will be impacted.

Power outages are possible due to soggy ground and winds that will gust as high as 40 mph.

Tree damage is possible, and inflatable holiday decorations could end up in your neighbor’s yard.

Rain totals could be as high as 2 inches in some spots. Most areas will see at least 1-1.5 inches.

Showers will continue Thursday morning but end by early afternoon.

Wind gusts will continue into Thursday.

Temperatures will begin to drop by Thursday afternoon with colder air for the weekend.

Daytime highs will only be in the 30s this weekend with overnight lows in the 20s.

Besides a chance for flurries Saturday, skies will be dry.

Full forecast for the Tri-State
A heavy storm Wednesday could bring up to two inches of rain and up to 40mph wind gusts.
A heavy storm Wednesday could bring up to two inches of rain and up to 40mph wind gusts.(WXIX)
A heavy storm Wednesday could bring up to two inches of rain and up to 40mph wind gusts.
A heavy storm Wednesday could bring up to two inches of rain and up to 40mph wind gusts.(WXIX)

Stay current with weather conditions in your area with our FOX19 Weather App for your smartphone or tablet.

Scan the QR code below to download:

The FOX19 First Alert Weather App is available for free in the app store.
The FOX19 First Alert Weather App is available for free in the app store.(WXIX)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate a reported shooting in Norwood Tuesday night.
2 dead in shooting that spilled into multiple scenes in Norwood, Cincinnati
A heavy storm expected to hit Cincinnati Wednesday could bring up to two inches of rain and up...
Midweek storm could be a problem for your Christmas decorations
Joe Burrow after practice in Los Angeles on Friday, Feb. 11,
What Joe Burrow said on ESPN’s Manningcast during Monday Night Football
Megan Hutchinson, 39, faces a charge of criminal trespassing. She will be back in court on Jan....
Neighbor helps police catch stranger looking into Wyoming home
A man was seen digging in the trash, then strapping boxes on his feet as makeshift shoes.
Store employee gives shoes to man wearing boxes on feet

Latest News

Ashley Smith is a meteorologist for FOX19 NOW
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain and high winds Wednesday and Thursday
Ashley Smith is a meteorologist for FOX19 NOW
Heavy rain and gusty winds Wednesday
Dry For Now, Rain Arrives Wednesday
Catherine's Tuesday Forecast
Catherine's Tuesday Forecast