First Alert Weather Day: Strong storms, damaging winds

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day in the Tri-State with strong storms packing strong winds and widespread soaking showers expected.

Several rounds of heavy rain are likely Wednesday morning through the evening, and both commutes will be impacted.

Power outages are possible due to soggy ground and winds that will gust as high as 40 mph.

Tree damage is possible, and inflatable holiday decorations could end up in your neighbor’s yard.

Rain totals could be as high as 2 inches in some spots. Most areas will see at least 1-1.5 inches.

Showers will continue Thursday morning but end by early afternoon.

Wind gusts will continue into Thursday.

Temperatures will begin to drop by Thursday afternoon with colder air for the weekend.

Daytime highs will only be in the 30s this weekend with overnight lows in the 20s.

Besides a chance for flurries Saturday, skies will be dry.

