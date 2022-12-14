First Alert: Wednesday to bring strong rain storms, damaging winds

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday will be a First Alert Weather Day in the Tri-State thanks to storms with heavy rain and strong winds.

Heavy rain could begin between overnight Tuesday and early Wednesday, according to FOX19 Meteorologist Ashley Smith.

The FAWD will officially go into effect Wednesday at 4 a.m.

Several rounds of heavy rain are likely Wednesday morning through the evening, and both commutes will be impacted.

Power outages are possible due to soggy ground and winds that will gust as high as 40mph.

Tree damage is also possible, and your Christmas decorations could end up in your neighbor’s yard.

Rain totals could be as high as two inches in some spots. Most areas will see 1-1.5″.

Rain will continue Thursday morning and end by early Thursday afternoon. Wind gusts will continue into Thursday.

Temperatures will begin to drop by Thursday afternoon with cooler weather for the weekend. Highs will only be in the 30s this weekend with lows in the 20s.

We will see mainly dry weather this weekend with only a chance for flurries Saturday.

