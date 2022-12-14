Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights
Santa Tracker

First Alert: Wednesday to bring strong rain storms, damaging winds

The weather could impact both morning and evening commutes.
By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:17 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday will be a First Alert Weather Day in the Tri-State thanks to storms with heavy rain and strong winds.

Heavy rain could begin between overnight Tuesday and early Wednesday, according to FOX19 Meteorologist Ashley Smith.

The FAWD will officially go into effect Wednesday at 4 a.m.

Several rounds of heavy rain are likely Wednesday morning through the evening, and both commutes will be impacted.

Power outages are possible due to soggy ground and winds that will gust as high as 40mph.

Tree damage is also possible, and your Christmas decorations could end up in your neighbor’s yard.

Rain totals could be as high as two inches in some spots. Most areas will see 1-1.5″.

Rain will continue Thursday morning and end by early Thursday afternoon. Wind gusts will continue into Thursday.

Temperatures will begin to drop by Thursday afternoon with cooler weather for the weekend. Highs will only be in the 30s this weekend with lows in the 20s.

We will see mainly dry weather this weekend with only a chance for flurries Saturday.

Full forecast for the Tri-State
A heavy storm Wednesday could bring up to two inches of rain and up to 40mph wind gusts.
A heavy storm Wednesday could bring up to two inches of rain and up to 40mph wind gusts.(WXIX)
A heavy storm Wednesday could bring up to two inches of rain and up to 40mph wind gusts.
A heavy storm Wednesday could bring up to two inches of rain and up to 40mph wind gusts.(WXIX)

Stay up to date with the weather in your area by downloading the FOX19 weather app for your smartphone or tablet.

Scan the QR code below to download.

The FOX19 First Alert Weather App is available for free in the app store.
The FOX19 First Alert Weather App is available for free in the app store.(WXIX)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was seen digging in the trash, then strapping boxes on his feet as makeshift shoes.
Store employee gives shoes to man wearing boxes on feet
Taylor Swift poses for photographers upon arrival at the European MTV Awards 2022 in...
Taylor Swift to release additional tickets to ‘Eras’ tour
Hamilton County K9 officer William Holmes is charged with domestic violence.
Hamilton County K9 officer arrested, charged with domestic violence
The SWAT standoff on Erie Circle in the Princeton Crossing community ended around 8 a.m. with a...
Woman in custody after barricading herself inside stranger’s West Chester Township home
Joe Burrow after practice in Los Angeles on Friday, Feb. 11,
What Joe Burrow said on ESPN’s Manningcast during Monday Night Football

Latest News

Ashley Smith is a meteorologist for FOX19 NOW
First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain and high winds Wednesday and Thursday
Ashley Smith is a meteorologist for FOX19 NOW
Heavy rain and gusty winds Wednesday
Dry For Now, Rain Arrives Wednesday
Catherine's Tuesday Forecast
Catherine's Tuesday Forecast