First case of Legionnaires disease reported at Western Hills Retirement Village

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio’s first case of Legionnaire’s disease was confirmed at a retirement village in Western Hills, according to the Hamilton County Department of Public Health.

Managers at the Western Hills Retirement Village say they worked closely with public health officials to determine the source of contamination after a case was found last week, the health department said.

“What first happens is you need to shut off the water supply which is exactly what this facility did,” said Hamilton County Department Public Information Officer Mike Samet. “They brought in alternative water sources, which is exactly what we’d ask them to do for staff and their residents.”

Samet says the Ohio Department of Public Health and the Western Hills Retirement Village staff are working closely to mitigate the spread of Legionnaire’s disease.

“It’s all around us, and very easily gets into the water supply, HVAC systems, and shower heads, any place where there’s standing water,” explained Hamilton County Department Public Information Officer, Mike Samet. “So it’s very common and very easy to contract.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people can get sick from breathing in droplets of water or swallowing water contaminated with Legionella bacteria.

“In serious cases, it can evolve into pneumonia,” Samet said. “There’s really not a whole lot we can do to prevent it, which is why we want to make sure we stay on top of this and mediate the source.”

Samet warns that Legionnaire’s disease can have a devastating impact on older adults and people with compromised immune systems if it goes unmonitored.

Managers with Western Hills Retirement Village say as of now, “all residents are safe and not experiencing any adverse effects.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.