Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights
Santa Tracker

First case of Legionnaires disease reported at Western Hills Retirement Village

Case of Legionnaires Disease confirmed at Tri-State retirement home
By Simone Jameson
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio’s first case of Legionnaire’s disease was confirmed at a retirement village in Western Hills, according to the Hamilton County Department of Public Health.

Managers at the Western Hills Retirement Village say they worked closely with public health officials to determine the source of contamination after a case was found last week, the health department said.

“What first happens is you need to shut off the water supply which is exactly what this facility did,” said Hamilton County Department Public Information Officer Mike Samet. “They brought in alternative water sources, which is exactly what we’d ask them to do for staff and their residents.”

Samet says the Ohio Department of Public Health and the Western Hills Retirement Village staff are working closely to mitigate the spread of Legionnaire’s disease.

“It’s all around us, and very easily gets into the water supply, HVAC systems, and shower heads, any place where there’s standing water,” explained Hamilton County Department Public Information Officer, Mike Samet. “So it’s very common and very easy to contract.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people can get sick from breathing in droplets of water or swallowing water contaminated with Legionella bacteria.

“In serious cases, it can evolve into pneumonia,” Samet said. “There’s really not a whole lot we can do to prevent it, which is why we want to make sure we stay on top of this and mediate the source.”

Samet warns that Legionnaire’s disease can have a devastating impact on older adults and people with compromised immune systems if it goes unmonitored.

Managers with Western Hills Retirement Village say as of now, “all residents are safe and not experiencing any adverse effects.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate a reported shooting in Norwood Tuesday night.
2 dead in shooting that spilled into multiple scenes in Norwood, Cincinnati
A heavy storm expected to hit Cincinnati Wednesday could bring up to two inches of rain and up...
Midweek storm could be a problem for your Christmas decorations
Joe Burrow after practice in Los Angeles on Friday, Feb. 11,
What Joe Burrow said on ESPN’s Manningcast during Monday Night Football
Megan Hutchinson, 39, faces a charge of criminal trespassing. She will be back in court on Jan....
Neighbor helps police catch stranger looking into Wyoming home
A man was seen digging in the trash, then strapping boxes on his feet as makeshift shoes.
Store employee gives shoes to man wearing boxes on feet

Latest News

Police were called to the store near Kyrene and Ray roads just before 8 p.m.
Arrest warrant issued for man following child’s death in Fairfield
Northbound Interstate 71/75 is shut down near Kyles Lane due to a 5-vehicle crash involving two...
NB I-71/75 closed near Kyles Lane due to 5-vehicle crash involving 2 semis
Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds in Butler County Common Pleas Common Court on Thursday,...
Here’s who testifies next in Butler County auditor’s public corruption trial
Renaissance Park hosts 16th century Yuletide Village
Renaissance Park hosts 16th century Yuletide Village