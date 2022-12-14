Here’s who testifies next in Butler County auditor’s public corruption trial

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Testimony is underway Wednesday as the public corruption trial continues of Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds.

Reynolds, 53, of Liberty Township is accused of using his elected position for personal gain and faces the following charges:

One count of bribery, a third-degree felony

Three counts of unlawful interest in a public contract, a fourth-degree felony

One count of unlawful use of authority, a first-degree misdemeanor

A misdemeanor conflict of interest charge against Reynolds was dismissed Monday.

If he is found guilty of any of the felonies, Reynolds would no longer be able to hold his public office.

The Butler County Republican Party would be required under state law to choose his replacement between five and 45 days after his seat became vacant.

Reynolds has pleaded not guilty. His attorney has repeatedly called the charges false and politically motivated.

Some of the corruption charges against Reynolds involve property along Hamilton Mason Road owned by his parents’ company.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation began investigating Reynolds in 2021 after FOX19 NOW reported he was seeking - at times using his county elected office email account - more than $1 million in public money for road improvements on Hamilton Mason Road in West Chester as he facilitated the sale of his parents’ property into a $20 million senior residential complex.

Ohio Attorney General Yost appointed a veteran prosecutor from his office to oversee the case, Special Prosecutor Brad Tammaro.

Tammaro told the jury in his opening statement Tuesday that Reynolds tried to force Gerald Parks, an 88-year-old neighbor of his parents, to sell Reynolds his land so Reynolds could then control development on the road and turn around and sell it to a developer.

At the time, Parks’ wife, Helen, was dying of cancer. Parks declined the offer, which was far below market value, according to court records, once his daughter, Tina Barlow, found out, and Reynolds became “aggressive,” according to Tammaro. These are similar allegations Parks included in a civil suit against Reynolds in the fall of 2021.

Reynolds also tried to intimidate zoning commissions, the prosecution contends.

“If you don’t sell that property to me, now you’re not going to be able to sell it in the future,” Tammaro told the jury on Tuesday. “It’s going to be landlocked. And if you try to have that rezoned, later on, I’ll stop it.”

After Parks turned the offer down, the auditor’s office took away the agriculture tax break his property had for years. That increased his property taxes and he also owed back taxes.

The Butler County Auditor’s Office employee who handled the agriculture tax break program at the time this occurred, Harold Baxter, is expected to testify for the prosecution on Wednesday. Baxter retired in the summer of 2021.

Two developers that the special prosecutor mentioned in his opening statement also will take the stand Wednesday, Brian Jiminez and Tim Haid. They backed out of development deals with Parks after their experiences with Reynolds, Tammaro said.

Reynolds objected to another development deal on Parks property, asked for $500,000 for 2.8 acres of his father’s property and a $200,000 “consulting” fee to support the development and “get it through,” according to Tammaro.

Jiminez and Haid gave Butler County detectives their handwritten notes from two phone calls with Reynolds and a recording of a third call with him, court records show.

A third developer is set to testify for the state Wednesday: Geoff Arthur, president of the Columbus-based Treplus, which planned to put the $20 million senior living “Red Oak” development on Reynolds’ parents’ property.

Reynolds’ attorney, Chad Ziepfel, has disputed all of the allegations, arguing that his client’s position as county auditor gives him zero control over the zoning processes.

Reynolds did speak at public meetings about what he thought was best for the area, but all residents are permitted to and he did not ask for special treatment, according to his attorney.

“Nobody from the Butler County Planning Commission is going to say that Mr. Reynolds tried to use his position as county auditor to improperly influence their vote,” Ziepfel declared.

“Nobody from the Liberty Township Zoning Commission is going to say that Mr. Reynolds tried to use his position as county auditor to improperly influence their vote.”

Ziepfel said the $200,000 was not a consulting fee, it was for sewer access from his father’s property.

He also said that the agricultural tax break was removed from Parks’ property because it no longer met the requirements and leaving it in place would have given Parks special treatment.

Both the prosecution and defense agree Reynolds did propose Lakota school district take its portion of unused real estate tax money that the auditor’s office receives annually from the state and then returns to communities and schools to build a golf academy at the private Four Bridges Country Club where Reynolds is a member and whose daughter’s golf team could use to train in the winter months.

Reynolds’ office returned $459,498 to Lakota in 2017, the year Reynolds made the golf academy proposal to the district, according to a news release on the auditor’s website.

“You can’t use public money to build a private building on private property,” Tammaro told the jury.

Reynolds’s attorney said it was just an idea, and Lakota’s attorneys said tax dollars could not be used that way.

“And that’s it the idea just died,” Ziepfel explained to the jury. “Nobody made any threats. Nobody said, ‘If you don’t do this, I’m not going to give you that refund in the future.’”

The trial is expected to last about two weeks.

