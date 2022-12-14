Contests
WATCH: Huge car fire shuts down highway in NKY

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. (WXIX) - Eastbound Interstate 275 is closed at Dixie Highway in Northern Kentucky due to a car fire.

It happened around 4:30 p.m.

The eastbound lanes remain closed as of 5 p.m. between Dixie Highway/Exit 83 and KY-1303/Turkey Foot Road/Exit 82, with stopped traffic back to I-71/I-75.

Multiple cars are involved, according to Kenton County Dispatch. There was an initial report of four injuries, though it’s unclear whether anyone was transported to a hospital.

We will update this story as more information surfaces.

