Murder suspect arrested after man found shot inside burning car in North College Hill

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An arrest had been made after a man was found shot inside a burning car in North College Hill more than eight months ago.

Jamiah Richardson, 25, is suspected of killing 22-year-old Brennan Crites, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

On April 8, in the 1500 block of Galbraith Road, police say officers and firefighters were called to a vehicle fire.

Officers found Crites inside the burning car.

Although Crites died at the scene in North College Hill, he was shot in the 2300 block of Baltimore Avenue in Westwood, police explained.

On Wednesday, police arrested Richardson for the murder of Crites, the department announced.

The investigation is ongoing.

Call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542 if you have information about the homicide.

