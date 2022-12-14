NB I-71/75 closed near Kyles Lane due to 5-vehicle crash involving 2 semis

KENTON COUNTY, KY. (WXIX) - Northbound Interstate 71/75 is shut down in northern Kentucky due to a five-vehicle crash involving two semis, according to Kenton County dispatchers.

It was reported at 10:19 a.m. near the Kyles Lane exit.

Drivers should expect lengthy delays from Fort Mitchell north to downtown Cincinnati, dispatchers warn.

No one was hurt, they say.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.