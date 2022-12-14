Contests
Ohio Supreme Court upholds sentence for man who kidnapped, raped homeless woman

The Ohio Supreme Court upheld Tytus Bailey's 46-year prison sentence on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022.
The Ohio Supreme Court upheld Tytus Bailey's 46-year prison sentence on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022.(MGN)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Supreme Court of Ohio announced Wednesday that a man convicted of kidnapping and raping a homeless woman was properly sentenced to more than 40 years in prison.

According to the affidavit filed in Hamilton County Court, Tytus Bailey, who was 18 years old at the time, tried to rob two men and a woman in downtown Cincinnati on Sept. 24, 2019.

When Bailey realized the group did not have much in value, he knocked the two men unconscious and threatened to do the same to the woman, the Supreme Court said, and he then forced her to walk to a parking garage where he raped her.

A Hamilton County jury found Bailey guilty on one count each of robbery, kidnapping, and abduction, and two counts of rape.

Judge Robert Ruehlman sentenced Bailey to 22 years in prison for two counts of rape, 11 years for kidnapping and eight years for robbery.

During his sentencing, Judge Ruehlman merged the abduction and kidnapping counts but did not merge the kidnapping and rape counts because the offenses were independent of each other, the high court said in its opinion.

The court said Bailey did not object to the trial court’s failure to merge the kidnapping and rape counts.

The First District Court of Appeals reversed Bailey’s sentence after they concluded that the kidnapping and rape counts were joint offenses that should have been merged.

The Supreme Court ruled unanimously that Judge Ruehlman was correct in his ruling to not merge the kidnap and rape counts since they are two separate offenses, according to the slip of the opinion.

Bailey will have to serve up to 46.5 years in prison.

