Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights
Santa Tracker

Remains found are those of woman who called 911 to say someone was chasing her in the woods

Panola County Sheriff Cutter Clinton said the remains were positively identified as Lauren Thompson, who went missing in January 2019. (Source: KLTV)
By Blake Holland and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) – Skeletal remains found by a work crew in Texas are those of a mother who went missing nearly four years ago, officials said.

On Tuesday, Panola County Sheriff Cutter Clinton said the remains were positively identified as Lauren Thompson, who went missing in January 2019.

Skeletal remains were found in a wooded area by a work crew in July, and forensic anthropologists have been working for months to identify them.

Clinton said the remains were ultimately identified through dental records.

The investigation will now shift from a missing person case to a death investigation, Clinton said.

Thompson, a mother of three, made a call to 911 on Jan. 10, 2019, saying she was in the woods and thought someone was chasing her. Authorities say that was the last time she was heard from.

Investigators were able to use cell phone tower pings to determine where the call came from and search the area. Her vehicle was found stuck in a nearby ditch, but there was no sign of Thompson, who was 32 years old at the time.

Panola County is located in eastern Texas along the Louisiana border.

Copyright 2022 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate a reported shooting in Norwood Tuesday night.
2 dead in shooting that spilled into multiple scenes in Norwood, Cincinnati
A heavy storm expected to hit Cincinnati Wednesday could bring up to two inches of rain and up...
Midweek storm could be a problem for your Christmas decorations
Megan Hutchinson, 39, faces a charge of criminal trespassing. She will be back in court on Jan....
Neighbor helps police catch stranger looking into Wyoming home
Joe Burrow after practice in Los Angeles on Friday, Feb. 11,
What Joe Burrow said on ESPN’s Manningcast during Monday Night Football
A man was seen digging in the trash, then strapping boxes on his feet as makeshift shoes.
Store employee gives shoes to man wearing boxes on feet

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks after touring the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company...
LIVE: Biden pushes US as a crucial ally to African leaders
The Ohio Supreme Court upheld Tytus Bailey's 46-year prison sentence on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022.
Court upholds 46-year sentence for man who kidnapped, raped homeless woman
Extensive damage is seen in Union Parish, Louisiana, on Wednesday, after severe weather tore...
US storm brings tornadoes, blizzard-like conditions; 2 dead
Of the three viruses going around, there's vaccines for two, health official Dr. Anthony Fauci...
Fauci encourages vaccinations for flu, COVID
An Amber Alert issued in West Virginia has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled, child safe, W.Va. officials say