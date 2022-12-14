Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights
Santa Tracker

School district cancels classes due to surge in sick students

An Iowa school district has canceled classes due to a surge in sick students. (Source: KCCI)
By Lauren Johnson
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIBERTY CENTER, Iowa (KCCI) - A school district in Iowa says it has been forced to cancel classes due to many of its students being sick.

The Southeast Warren Community School District dismissed classes Monday afternoon and announced that all Tuesday classes were canceled due to multiple students feeling ill.

A triple threat of illnesses that includes RSV, COVID-19, and the flu has been reported across the country.

“We’re seeing a lot of strep throat and RSV in children. And, unfortunately, the supply for antibiotics and over-the-counter products are in very short supply,” said Medicap Pharmacy owner John Forbes.

According to Forbes, the medicine shortage is putting a lot of pharmacies in a tough position.

“Right now, we have just one bottle left of amoxicillin,” Forbes said.

The pharmacy owner said his team could normally fill multiple amoxicillin prescriptions daily, but this is the first time he’s seen a shortage this severe.

Forbes said his wholesalers told him that it’ll be more than a week before his team would be getting more of the medications needed.

According to Forbes, it’s important for everyone to be up-to-date on their vaccinations during this time.

“By getting the vaccines, you protect yourself and others around you,” Forbes said. “You can reduce the risk of spreading this virus to other people.”

Healthcare professionals have recommended those vulnerable to severe illness should return to wearing masks while in crowded spaces.

Copyright 2022 KCCI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate a reported shooting in Norwood Tuesday night.
2 dead in shooting that spilled into multiple scenes in Norwood, Cincinnati
A heavy storm expected to hit Cincinnati Wednesday could bring up to two inches of rain and up...
Midweek storm could be a problem for your Christmas decorations
Police investigate a reported shooting in Roselawn Tuesday night.
Teen, adult killed, third person critical in Roselawn shooting
Megan Hutchinson, 39, faces a charge of criminal trespassing. She will be back in court on Jan....
Neighbor helps police catch stranger looking into Wyoming home
Joe Burrow after practice in Los Angeles on Friday, Feb. 11,
What Joe Burrow said on ESPN’s Manningcast during Monday Night Football

Latest News

Extensive damage is seen in Union Parish, Louisiana, on Wednesday, after severe weather tore...
US storm brings tornadoes, blizzard-like conditions; 2 dead
Chapman pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal sexual conduct and second-degree criminal...
Ex-Boy Scout leader gets 12 to 20 years on sex abuse charges
Jeffrey Holt pled guilty to Rape 1st Degree and Burglary 1st Degree for a 9/23/86 attack on a...
Man pleads guilty to 1986 Northern Kentucky rape case
Since Russia began hitting the power grid and other critical infrastructure in early October,...
Ukraine: Russian strikes thwarted, wreckage hits buildings
FILE - Rapper Gunna performs at the Wireless Music Festival, Crystal Palace Park, London,...
Rapper Gunna pleads guilty in racketeering case in Atlanta