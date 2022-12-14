Student pokes themself with syringe lying on Cincinnati Public Schools’ grounds

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An elementary student poked themself with a syringe they found during recess, according to Cincinnati Public Schools officials

Two Carson Elementary School students found the syringe on school grounds Tuesday, which resulted in one student poking themselves, CPS said in a statement.

Parents and school leadership were notified immediately and the student received immediate medical attention and testing, CPS said.

Additionally, CPS staff inspected the grounds and found no additional hazards, according to CPS officials.

CPS also stated that Carson’s faculty were “reminded to take extra care when evaluating outside play and student movement areas.”

