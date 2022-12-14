Contests
Study: Bengals fans most charitable NFL fanbase, Browns fans are one of the least

Cincinnati Bengals fans are considered the most charitable out of all NFL fanbases. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports(Kareem Elgazzar // The Enquirer)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals fans were found to be the most charitable fanbase in the NFL after a study was conducted by BonusFinder, a casino and sports betting organization.

The user-driven foundation studied approximately 1,027 NFL fans across the U.S. and found that Bengals fans donate an average of $361 per year to various charities, which is $80 over the national average.

Trailing behind Cincinnati were fans of the Indianapolis Colts who donate $357 per year, on average, according to BonusFinder’s research.

“The holiday season has always been linked with goodwill and charity and we know that NFL fans are always wholehearted in their commitment to so many great causes,” Managing Director at BonusFinder Fintan Costello said. “With sport and charity working so closely together, it’s no surprise that states with such sporting pedigree, like Ohio with the Cincinnati Bengals fan base, top the rankings for their generosity.”

In addition to finding the most charitable NFL fans, BonusFinder says that Cleveland Browns fans are the least charitable, donating $171 per year.

The study asked fans questions that revolved around their behaviors and opinions, including what they thought about other fanbases.

BonusFinder's results of most and least charitable NFL fanbases.(BonusFinder)
BonusFinder's most and least charitable NFL fanbases.(BonusFinder)

