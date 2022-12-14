Wedding videographer ‘completely ghosted’ Tri-State couples in alleged scam

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two local couples booked a wedding videographer they say took their money and then didn’t show up at the wedding.

These are among numerous allegations against one videographer team. The couples accuse them of no-showing on their wedding day after accepting their payments, hence scamming them out of thousands of dollars.

“Casey Avery Modern Weddings” is this wedding ghost, the couples say. In fact, it’s allegedly a husband-and-wife tandem working together.

The pair attended the Bridalrama bridal show at the Duke Energy Convention Center in January 2022. That is where Brendan Zahn and Regan Kaetzel met him.

Zahn is now married to his husband, Christopher. Kaetzel is now married to her husband, Jacob.

The couples say they paid the videographer duo a deposit—Zahn and his fiancé on the day of the convention, Kaetzel and her fiancé a few months later.

Neither couple got the real names of the videographers.

Fred Caldwell from Bridalrama says Casey Avery Modern Weddings has “zero relationship with my company. They exhibited at my public show one time. That’s it.”

In the weeks leading up to their weddings, Zahn and Kaetzel say the videographers rarely responded to their emails and refused to speak on the phone.

Said Zahn, “I responded again—I need your contact information, receipt of transaction and proof of your identity as a business. I wanted those three things to feel confident to proceed, and they did not respond, and that was the last time I heard from them.”

“They completely ghosted me, and I’ve not heard back from them at all,” Kaetzel said.

The videographers’ website originally had an email address as well as sample videos. It has been scrubbed of both.

“It looked completely different, their website did, than it did at Bridalrama and the following month after,” Kaetzel said.

Zahn added, “They used to have a contact for their phone number, it was on their home page. It’s no longer there.”

FOX19 found that number and called it. It’s disconnected.

Both Zahn and Kaetzel booked other videographers for their weddings after reaching out to Casey Avery one last time, but neither have gotten their deposits.

Zahn says he’s out $1,600. Kaetzel says she’s out $1,000.

Zahn called Fifth Third Bank to get his money back, but he says the dispute department couldn’t classify it as fraud because he had authorized the transaction and physically agreed to pay the deposit and wrote out a physical check.

“These are perfect scammers that can get away with this, that banks say are not fraud,” Zahn said.

Zahn subsequently filed a report with the Cincinnati Police Department. Kaetzel has filed a report with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

The couples also discovered through research on Facebook the scam appears to be widespread across the country. They say they saw Facebook posts alleging the videographers are going under other aliases.

“There’s like eight different names, eight or nine different names they’re going under scamming people,” Kaetzel said.

“I think finding other couples that are experiencing this helped us work through that, because we’re better in numbers,” Zahn added. “We’re better in numbers to reach out, compare stories, know that we’re not alone.”

