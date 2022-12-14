Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights
Santa Tracker

Young sperm whale died after washing up on the beach

Photos shared by Tim Moriarty show the whale on the shore, and there appears to be blood near...
Photos shared by Tim Moriarty show the whale on the shore, and there appears to be blood near the whale’s mouth.(Tim Moriarty / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUEENS, N.Y. (Gray News/TMX) – A young sperm whale died after washing up on a beach in New York Tuesday despite the rescue efforts of nearby surfers and construction workers.

Photos shared by Tim Moriarty show the whale on the shore, and there appears to be blood near the whale’s mouth.

Bystanders saw the whale struggling in the shallows and tried to turn the animal back toward the water to no avail.

The endangered female sperm whale, believed to be between 3 and 5 years old, was measured at approximately 32 feet long.

A necropsy is scheduled for Wednesday to determine the whale’s cause of death.

According to the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society, this is the sixth large whale to strand in New York since Oct. 20.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Police investigate a reported shooting in Norwood Tuesday night.
2 dead in shooting that spilled into multiple scenes in Norwood, Cincinnati
A heavy storm expected to hit Cincinnati Wednesday could bring up to two inches of rain and up...
Midweek storm could be a problem for your Christmas decorations
Megan Hutchinson, 39, faces a charge of criminal trespassing. She will be back in court on Jan....
Neighbor helps police catch stranger looking into Wyoming home
Joe Burrow after practice in Los Angeles on Friday, Feb. 11,
What Joe Burrow said on ESPN’s Manningcast during Monday Night Football
A man was seen digging in the trash, then strapping boxes on his feet as makeshift shoes.
Store employee gives shoes to man wearing boxes on feet

Latest News

Grocery prices remain a trouble spot in the fight against inflation. They are up 12% compared...
Fed raises key rate by half-point and signals more to come
A California woman gets an early Christmas gift as she is reunited with her long lost cat.
‘Miracles happen’: Woman reunited with long lost cat after almost 6 years
A California woman gets an early Christmas gift as she is reunited with her long lost cat.
'Miracles happen': Woman reunited with long lost cat after almost 6 years
FILE - Portland Thorns FC celebrates with the trophy after the won the NWSL championship soccer...
Inquiry finds widespread misconduct in women’s pro soccer
The Ohio Supreme Court upheld Tytus Bailey's 46-year prison sentence on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022.
Ohio Supreme Court upholds sentence for man who kidnapped, raped homeless woman