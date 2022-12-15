18-year-old critically hurt in Roselawn triple shooting charged with murdering other 2 victims

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The surviving person out of three total who were shot in Roselawn earlier this week now faces murder charges in the deaths of the two victims, Cincinnati police announced Thursday.

Jaylan Dubose, 18, is accused of gunning down 15-year-old Nonaisha Jones and 19-year-old Logan Lawson, according to police. Both died Tuesday night.

He is charged with aggravated murder in the shooting death of Lawson and murder for Jones, court records show

At least check, Dubose was listed in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Homicide detectives say they are continuing to investigate.

“Mr. Dubose is presently recovering from the injuries he suffered,” police wrote in their news release. “He will be transported to the Hamilton County Justice Center at a later date.”

The initial investigation revealed all three were shot in the 6200 block of Joyce Lane, police say.

Jones was a student at Woodward High School, according to the Cincinnati Public Schools.

Lawson played football at Winton Woods High School and graduated in 2021.

“While the investigation is still underway, we recognize this is a tragic event and our concern and sympathy is with the family, friends and school community,” the district said in a statement Wednesday. “Counselors are on-site at the school to provide continued support for students and staff.”

Police have not announced a motive but court records show Jones and Lawson were fatally shot during an aggravated robbery.

Dubose and Jones were committing the aggravated robbery inside a vehicle of Lawson and a fourth, unnamed person, police wrote in an affidavit.

Police found Jones dead in the backseat of the vehicle.

Detectives gathered physical evidence, video surveillance footage and witness statements as part of their investigation, according to the court record.

They interviewed Dubose on the night of the shooting and wrote in the affidavit he gave several false statements contradicted by the video surveillance, other evidence and witness statements.

