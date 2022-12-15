Contests
Coroner: North Carolina woman dies after head-on crash in Springfield Township

A woman is dead days after a crash in Springfield Township.
A woman is dead days after a crash in Springfield Township.(MGN)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A head-on crash that occurred on Dec. 6 left one woman dead Wednesday evening, according to the Springfield Township Police Department.

Lois Rafferty, 88, of Greensboro, North Carolina, died days after the crash Thursday morning, the Hamilton County Coroner confirmed.

Springfield Township police say Rafferty was driving on Springdale Road when another vehicle in the opposite direction crossed the double yellow lines and crashed into her.

Pamela Rafferty, 62, of Cincinnati, was also in the car with her at the time of the crash, the police report said.

FOX19 asked Springfield Township police about the victim’s relationship with Pamela, but officers are not sure.

The police report says Lois and Pamela were taken to Cincinnati Medical Center for their injuries, while the driver of the other vehicle was uninjured.

