FIRST LOOK: Covington’s sprawling 23-acre riverfront development

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A massive riverfront mixed-use development underway in Covington is depicted in a new “fly-through” video, offering the first taste of what it will look like and feel like from street-level.

The Covington Central Riverfront Development will occupy the sprawling 23-acre site where the IRS data-processing facility once stood, just west of Madison of Avenue and north of Fourth Street.

The facility closed in 2019. O’Rourke Wrecking completed demolition in early September. Site construction is expected to begin in spring 2023, with the development finished by autumn 2025.

The full development masterplan calls for an array of uses, including offices, a hotel, apartments, condominiums, a levee park, a public plaza and the possible expansion of the Northern Kentucky Convention Center.

An 1,100-space garage is also in the works.

The original street grid will be restored. The grid was erased in the 1960′s after the City assembled and sold the 161 parcels underlying it, valued then at $1.3 million, to the federal government for $1.

A high-level conceptual plan for the project was approved for the site in December 2019.

A total cost estimate has not been disclosed. Private investment is expected to top $200 million.

The Covington Board of Commissioners created a tax-increment financing district in May comprising the 23-acre site as well as the convention center and surrounding streets for a total of 31.6 acres. The TIF district allows the City to finance bonds for the project paid for by capturing the future tax revenue it generates.

The Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority gave the City permission to create the TIF district and capture up to $45.5 million in future revenue from three state-collected taxes: sales taxes, ad valorem property taxes and income tax.

The bonds will fund “horizontal infrastructure” on the site, including a restored street grid, sidewalks, parking garages, and utilities.

The City also secured $1.8 million in American Rescue Plan funds earlier this year to pay for the engineering, architectural and design work.

In July, the City contracted with Cincinnati-based KFZ Design to lead the team of architects, engineers, urban planners and consultants. The ARPA funds are being used to pay the majority of KFZ’s contract, valued at $2.2 million.

