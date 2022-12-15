Contests
Girl Scouts cookie sales begin online; in-person sales start in January

Girl Scout cookie sales begin online
By Ashley Smith
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It is the most wonderful time of the year and we’re not talking about Christmas - we’re talking about Girl Scouts cookies.

We all have our favorite flavor of Girl Scouts cookies but there is a new one this year.

“We have a new cookie this year. The new cookie this year is the ‘Raspberry Rally,’” explains Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road Troop Leader Jennifer Linares, “It’s in the name, there are raspberries in there and it’s chocolate covered. This cookie will exclusively only be sold online.”

Beginning Dec. 15, you can now order Girl Scout cookies online. In-person sales will begin on Jan. 1.

If you order enough cookies online, shipping is discounted and the cookies come straight to your door.

“This is the biggest entrepreneurship program for girls in the world,” Linares continues, “And you’re helping these young girls reach their goals.”

The money raised through cookie sales pays for scout programs, rewards, membership and volunteer development. It also helps fund trips for your local troop.

“Probably everyone’s favorite is a trip. Girls get to go out and explore new places,” says Linares, “Maybe places they’ve never seen before. And I think that’s my favorite part about it. Is that they, maybe girls that have never had that opportunity before to travel places, can work the cookie program themselves do everything from learning how to count money, doing sales, managing an online store and seeing that profit come in.”

Linares’ daughter has been in girl scouts for seven years. She says girl scouts has made a big difference in her daughter’s life.

“Being vocal, being able to stand up for something,” Linares continues, “I think that we really try to push them finding their voice and being independent. And that’s something that Girl Scouts has given her.”

Shop online here for your favorite Girl Scout cookies.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

