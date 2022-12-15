Gucci store at Kenwood Towne Centre now open

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Just in time for the holidays, Cincinnati’s first Gucci store is now open at Kenwood Towne Centre.

The luxury brand’s new store is set up across from Louis Vuitton near the Nordstrom wing of the shopping mall.

It was announced back in August that the Kenwood Towne Centre would be the home to Ohio’s second stand-alone Gucci store. The other Gucci location is in Columbus.

Kenwood Towne Centre has special holiday hours from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Dec. 15, 16, and 17.

