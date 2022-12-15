Hidden portrait discovered behind Cézanne painting at Cincinnati Art Museum

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An examination of a painting at the Cincinnati Art Museum uncovered a hidden painting.

Paul Cézanne’s Still Life with Bread and Eggs has been part of the museum’s collection since it was gifted to them in 1955.

The amazing discovery came when Cincinnati Art Museum Chief Conservator Serena Urry examined the piece following the conclusion of a special exhibition.

Urry noticed some “odd cracks,” which he said gave him a hunch the painting could hold secrets no one knew about.

The museum says Urry had the painting x-rayed to see if the still life was painted over earlier work.

To her surprise, the x-ray revealed a portrait hidden beneath Cézanne’s food and drink painting, the museum explained.

“Serena had an excellent hunch. We are lucky it came into the lab when it did because intuition like that can only come from extensive experience with historical paintings and deep understanding of the working methods of 19th-century artists, both of which she has in spades,” said Peter Jonathan Bell, Ph.D., Curator of European Paintings, Sculpture and Drawings at the Cincinnati Art Museum. “This is a huge discovery.”

Several features of the hidden painting indicate it could be a self-portrait created by Cézanne, they added.

Cézanne painted Still Life in 1865, so the discovered portrait could be his earliest created art piece, according to the museum.

Cézanne’s Still Life with Bread and Eggs along with an x-ray image of the hidden portrait returns to view on Dec. 20 in Gallery 227.

