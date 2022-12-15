How to dispose of your Christmas tree after the holidays

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Once the holidays are over and you are looking to get rid of your Christmas tree, the city of Covington wants them.

For the past 10 years, Covington and Rumpke Waste and Recycling have teamed up to help people unload their Christmas tree.

Sheila Fields, the Solid Waste and Recycling Manager with the City of Covington, feels that this is an important program because “we know we don’t want to send that organic matter (Christmas trees) to the landfill. We have a purpose for it, a repurpose, and we can share it with the community.”

Residents of Covington will have two options to give the dead trees to the city.

One: Arrange to have their tree picked up on regular trash collection days by calling Rumpke at 800-828-8171 at least 48 hours in advance. This option starts Jan. 4 and lasts until Jan. 18. (The phone call alerts Rumpke so it can send a special truck.)

Two: Drop off trees from Dec. 26 through Jan. 18 at three different locations:

South Covington at the parking lot at Tripoli and Hands Pike, adjacent to Neighborhood Park.

At the Urban Forestry Garage at 1700 Montague Road in Devou Park.

In the parking lot at 14 Pete Rose Pier. Follow Bakewell Street to its foot, go through the cut in the Ohio River floodwall, then look to the west in the gravel area (this is under the C.W. Bailey Bridge).

You will need to remove all lights, ornaments, tinsel, and other decorations. Trees should not be placed in plastic bags.

Solid Waste & Recycling and Rumpke are partnering with the Department of Public Works’ Urban Forestry Division and Keep Covington Beautiful on the recycling initiative.

The recycled trees will be chipped into mulch, which will be used by the Urban Forestry Division and offered to residents and neighborhood groups for community gardens and neighborhood beautification efforts.

For more information about this or other recycling questions from the city of Covington, you can visit their website here.

