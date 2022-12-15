I-275 repair work continues after massive fire damages roadway

CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. (WXIX) - One lane of eastbound I-275 on the Dixie Highway overpass remains closed as crews repair the roadway that was damaged from Wednesday’s vehicle fire.

It comes as no surprise that repair work continues more than 20 hours later when you take one look at the scene from the massive fire that halted traffic around 4:30 p.m. in Northern Kentucky.

Vehicle fire on I-275

Tuesday's vehicle fire on I-275

KYTC District 6 says the right lane of eastbound I-275 on the overpass above Dixie Highway leading up to exit 82 to Turkeyfoot Road will remain closed while repair work is being done.

Drivers are reminded to be alert as construction equipment and workers are in the area Thursday.

Those traveling on eastbound I-275 and the ramps from I-75 to I-275 eastbound should also be on alert for lane closures and traffic backups, KYTC said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.