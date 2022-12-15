Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights
Santa Tracker

I-275 repair work continues after massive fire damages roadway

One person was taken to the hospital and they are expected to be ok.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. (WXIX) - One lane of eastbound I-275 on the Dixie Highway overpass remains closed as crews repair the roadway that was damaged from Wednesday’s vehicle fire.

It comes as no surprise that repair work continues more than 20 hours later when you take one look at the scene from the massive fire that halted traffic around 4:30 p.m. in Northern Kentucky.

Vehicle fire on I-275
Tuesday's vehicle fire on I-275

KYTC District 6 says the right lane of eastbound I-275 on the overpass above Dixie Highway leading up to exit 82 to Turkeyfoot Road will remain closed while repair work is being done.

Drivers are reminded to be alert as construction equipment and workers are in the area Thursday.

Those traveling on eastbound I-275 and the ramps from I-75 to I-275 eastbound should also be on alert for lane closures and traffic backups, KYTC said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huge car fire shuts down highway in NKY
2 cars involved in massive fire that shut down I-275: VIDEO
Logan Lawson, 19, died at the hospital Tuesday after being shot. He was one of three people shot.
Family devastated after 19-year-old killed in Roselawn triple shooting
Police investigate a reported shooting in Roselawn Tuesday night.
Teen, adult killed, third person critical in Roselawn shooting
Police investigate a reported shooting in Norwood Tuesday night.
2 dead in shooting that spilled into multiple scenes in Norwood, Cincinnati
Two students found a syringe during recess.
Student pokes themself with syringe found on Cincinnati Public Schools’ grounds

Latest News

John Powers, 24, was indicted on murder and endangering children charges in Butler County,...
Dad wanted in infant daughter’s death arrested in Texas
Jim Collins autobody repair shop put up a sign recently saying that they will no longer accept...
Western Hills body repair shop frustrated with Allstate insurance
Tuesday's vehicle fire on I-275
Tuesday's vehicle fire on I-275
Vehicle fire on I-275
Vehicle fire on I-275