Kentucky Supreme Court issues ruling about controversial education bill

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Supreme Court has ruled “education opportunity accounts” unconstitutional.

[Read the court’s ruling below]

The decision revolves around a controversial education bill that was narrowly passed by the General Assembly in 2021 and vetoed by Governor Andy Beshear. The legislature then overrode that veto.

House Bill 563 sets up what’s called “education opportunity accounts,” or tax credits, to help parents pay for schools outside their districts, including private schools that require tuition.

Opponents say it uses state money to let kids attend private schools. A Franklin Circuit Court ruled that unconstitutional and Attorney General Daniel Cameron then appealed that decision to the Kentucky Supreme Court.

The court heard arguments in the case back in October.

The Kentucky Supreme Court released its ruling on Thursday, agreeing with the lower court that the education opportunity accounts are unconstitutional.

This is a developing story.

