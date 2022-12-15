Ludlow homeowner shot alleged thief who charged him in self-defense, prosecutor says

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Ludlow man will not be charged after shooting a man police say broke into several cars in the area.

Damon Hammons is the man recorded on video trying to break into cars as well as a home shortly before he was shot, according to Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders.

Sanders says the man who shot Hammons acted in self-defense. FOX19 is not naming him because he is not being charged.

“It’s a very unusual thing to happen in Ludlow,” Sanders said. It’s normally a sleepy little river town.”

It happened on Dec. 5 just before 5 a.m.

Sanders says the man shot Hammons after he saw the man breaking into a car.

The homeowner told Hammons he was calling the police, according to court documents.

The homeowner later told police that he warned Hammons “to get out of here,” to which Hammons allegedly answered, “I’m not scared of you.”

The homeowner continued, “He started coming after me and stuff. I feared for my life.”

Said Sanders, “Ultimately, this comes down to a matter of self-defense.”

Sanders says the homeowner told Hammons several times he had a gun and not to come near, but Hammons charged him nonetheless.

“When this person, who we can only describe as a criminal, keeps coming towards him, I think it was completely reasonable for the homeowner to fire in self-defense,” Sanders said.

Investigators are still working to find out how much damage Hammons caused that night.

“We know he broke into a number of vehicles and caused quite a bit of property damage,” Sanders said. “We know he tried to break into at least one residence.”

Part of the alleged crime spree was caught on camera. It allegedly shows Hammons unsuccessfully trying to break into a home.

Sanders points to a moment in the video where he says Hammons yells for help. He says he’s unsure why Hammons does so.

The prosecutor also says Hammons is lucky to be alive.

“That shot could easily have killed him, going through his neck. It could have paralyzed him.”

Hammons is out of the hospital and will likely be charged once investigators have a damage estimate.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.