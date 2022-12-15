Contests
Mild Thursday before big cool down for the weekend!

Thursday is the warmest day of the foreseeable future
Temperatures tumble going into the end of the week into the weekend. Even colder air is on the horizon going into the holiday weekend.
By Ethan Emery
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday will have mostly cloudy skies becoming partly cloudy later in the day. Winds will gust as high as 20 miles per hour in the afternoon along with a slight chance of showers, especially to the east of I-75. Highs will be seasonable in the mid-to-upper 40s.

Cold air moves in Thursday night into Friday morning with lows down in the low 30s under mostly cloudy skies. There will be some opportunities for a few snow flurries to develop late into early Friday morning. Friday will be variably cloudy with highs only in the mid-to-upper 30s along with chances for snow flurries again in the afternoon. Winds will also gust as high as 30 miles per hour, so wind chills - or feels like temperatures - will only be in the upper 20s and low 30s in the afternoon.

Wind chills will stay in the teens and 20s from Saturday morning through Sunday as breezy conditions continue. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will only be in the low 30s with more clouds than sun in both days.

Monday through Wednesday are dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 30s and lows in the 20s. We’re monitoring a BIG blast of arctic air moving in for the latter half of next week and lasting through the Christmas weekend. There will also be a chance for moisture to move in - and this includes chances for snow - but it is too far to discuss details at this time. For now, stay tuned to the FOX19 First Alert Weather app as we get closer.

