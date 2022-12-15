Mt. Healthy student arrested after posting school threat on social media

MT. HEALTHY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Mt. Healthy student was arrested for allegedly making threats to other students in a social media video.

On Dec. 13, police say school security alerted them to a video on social media alleging harm to others.

The student who made the video was identified as 19-year-old Jada Pels, according to the Mt. Healthy Police Department.

Pels told police she was only joking when she posted online about hurting classmates at her school, the department said.

She added that she did not think anyone would take her threats seriously, police explained.

Police did not think the alleged threats were a laughing matter.

“These types of incidents are never dismissed as a joke,” Mt. Health police stated.

Pels is being charged with making false alarms, according to police.

We cannot stress the importance of never using social media for this type of activity. Any threats to our school system will be fully investigated and when possible, offenders will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

