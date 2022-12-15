Police: Man used Amazon disguise to steal packages from Cincinnati apartment complexes

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A rash of local thefts has allegedly been traced back to a Cincinnati man with the perfect disguise.

Police say 33-year-old Breshawn Wynn hit multiple apartment complexes over the course of a month dressed as an Amazon delivery driver.

Wynn allegedly stole packages and boxes throughout October from four different apartment addresses. Police say he his each address multiple times, taking thousands of dollars in items as well as cash.

Three of the buildings Wynn allegedly targeted are apartments, two in Walnut Hills and one in Corryville, according to the police report. The fourth building, also in Walnut Hills, is a business address.

Marie Pope is one of the alleged victims. She lives in an apartment complex on Park Avenue in Walnut Hills.

“I know there had been packages being stolen, because we started pulling them inside when we would see them when we are working from home,” she explained.

Pope says her entire apartment complex banded together to try to protect their packages. The effort came after multiple people noticed some package boxes emptied and thrown behind the building and other packages missing entirely.

“I guess they were, like, taking the boxes, opening up putting the stuff in there and throwing the boxes behind this other person’s building,” she said.

Pope says the thief didn’t always like what he unwrapped.

“We actually had a couple that were open, and they just left it,” she said. “They didn’t want it. It was like, ‘Thanks for not stealing my essential oils!’”

Cincinnati police Wynn’s Amazon garb initially confused those from whom he stole at one of the apartment complexes he targeted. A follow-up investigation, police say, determined he was an imposter as well as a thief.

The antics have prompted the apartment complexes to beef up security. Pope also says she’s now always on the alert.

“When it says its delivered, I go right down to the officer and pick up my package,” she said. “I don’t wait.”

Wynn faces charges of theft, burglary and breaking and entering. His case goes before a grand jury on Dec. 27.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.