Police: Man used Amazon disguise to steal packages from Cincinnati apartments

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police say they traced a rash of local thefts back to a Cincinnati man who found the perfect disguise.

Breshawn Wynn, 33, of Walnut Hills is accused of breaking into three apartment buildings and an office building in Walnut Hills and an apartment building in Corryville dressed as an Amazon delivery driver in October, according to Cincinnati police and court records.

Other court records show Wynn has a lengthy criminal record and is currently on community control following his latest felony conviction earlier this year.

What’s more, he has repeatedly pleaded guilty to similar break-ins at the University of Cincinnati in 2008 and again in 2010.

This week, Cincinnati police say Wynn targeted each address multiple times, stealing thousands of dollars in packages, boxes and cash over the course of a single month.

Wynn was arrested Tuesday on felony charges of theft, burglary, breaking and entering.

He admitted to some of the offenses, according to criminal complaints filed in Hamilton County Municipal Court.

In an Oct. 4 break-in, Wynn did “exert control over (an) Iron Side computer valued at $5,000 without the owner’s consent,” police wrote in a criminal complaint about the theft charge. “(Wynn) stated that he took the property and crime was caught on video.”

Another criminal complaint against Wynn, for breaking and entering on Oct. 6, states he trespassed at a Walnut Hills office building called The Cable House, according to a copy in the court record.

Wynn “stated that he took property from the building while posing as a delivery man,” police wrote in that document.

The third criminal complaint, for a felony burglary offense on Oct. 15, says he forced his way into one apartment building and “is seen on video forcing entry to the package room while posing as an Amazon employee.”

Marie Pope is one of Wynn’s latest victims from the break-ins this year, according to police.

She lives in an apartment complex on Park Avenue in Walnut Hills.

“I know there had been packages being stolen, because we started pulling them inside when we would see them when we are working from home,” she said.

Pope says her entire apartment complex banded together to try to protect their packages. The effort came after multiple people noticed some package boxes emptied and thrown behind the building and other packages missing entirely.

“I guess they were, like, taking the boxes, opening up putting the stuff in there and throwing the boxes behind this other person’s building,” she said.

Pope says the thief didn’t always like what he unwrapped.

“We actually had a couple that were open, and they just left it,” she said. “They didn’t want it. It was like, ‘Thanks for not stealing my essential oils!’”

Police say Wynn’s Amazon garb initially confused those from whom he stole at one of the apartment complexes he targeted. A follow-up investigation determined he was an imposter as well as a thief.

The antics have prompted the apartment complexes to beef up security. Pope also says she’s now always on the alert.

“When it says it’s delivered, I go right down to the officer and pick up my package,” she said. “I don’t wait.”

During Wynn’s arraignment on Wednesday, Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge Tyrone Yates set his bond at 10% of $12,000 total ($3,000 for each of the three charges, court records show.

The judge ordered Wynn to wear an electronic monitoring unit (EMU) and have no contact with the victims. Jail officials say he is being held still at the jail despite 10% of his bond being posted because they still have to fit him for the EMU.

Wynn was assigned a public defender to represent him. The case goes before a grand jury for possible indictment on Dec. 27.

He has been arrested several times in Hamilton County for a variety of alleged offenses over the past 15 years, starting with a 2007 conviction for cocaine possession, court records show.

Wynn currently is on community control following his latest felony conviction earlier this year after he pleaded guilty to illegally having two pistols, court records show.

Earlier this year, on Feb. 15, Wynn pleaded guilty to a felony charge of having weapons while under disability after probation officers found the firearms in his Walnut Hills home during a Jan. 24, 2020 visit and he admitted ownership, according to a criminal complaint.

Wynn is unable to have guns due to his previous 2007 conviction for trafficking cocaine, Cincinnati police wrote in court records.

Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Tom Heekin sentenced Wynn to two years of “intensive supervision probation” and to perform 40 hours of community service.

If Wynn violates the terms and conditions of his community control, the court would impose a 36-month prison sentence, his sentencing court document states.

The new arrest for the alleged break-ins while posing as an Amazon deliveryman would seem to violate that community control yet employees at the Hamilton County Court of Clerk and the jail sergeant said early Thursday they only see Wynn being held at the jail until he is fitted for the EMU.

Wynn was convicted on similar felony break-in charges in 2008 and again in 2010, both times at the University of Cincinnati, according to court records.

He pleaded guilty to five felony counts of breaking and entering into McMicken Hall at UC in November 2010, court documents state.

A UC police detective wrote in a Sept 10, 2010 affidavit that Wynn entered multiple locked offices by unknown means on or about Aug. 18, 2010, and “took computer equipment and bagged other computer equipment and staged it for removal. His (fingerprints) were found on scene.”

Wynn was charged with breaking and entering and obstructing business after he ran from police when they tried to arrest him, other court records show.

At that time in 2010, Wynn was out of jail on bond for a robbery offense earlier in the month, on Sept. 3, 2010, in which police he stole a car from a woman in the 3500 block of Washington Avenue in Walnut Hills, according to criminal complaints.

The woman told police she was holding her 17-month-old baby and couldn’t fight back when he took her car keys, her affidavit shows.

The case was ignored by a grand jury later that month, on Sept. 21, 2010.

And Wynn was arrested on a criminal trespass charge after going onto UC’s campus “without lawful reason” on May 25, 2010, and said he was “only looking for a place to sleep,” another UC detective wrote in an affidavit that day.

Wynn found a stairwell in the sub-basement at Braunstein Hall, the sworn statement reads, and entered the building through a back door off of the dock of the building.

“When (he) entered the building he allowed the door to close in a way that would not cause any sound or alarm so as not to attract attention to himself. He then walked down the stairs also so as not to make any noise or cause any alarm so as not to be detected Also down in the stairwell (were) two stolen iMac computers that were stolen and recovered, but (were) put back in the stairwell so to find out who was going to take them.”

He pleaded no contest to the trespass charge in November 2010 and received 30 days credit for time already served in jail for his month sentence, court records state. His court costs for this case appear to remain unpaid, the docket shows: “Due now!”

UC police also charged him in March 2008 with felony breaking and entering at Sander Hall the previous month, writing in court records that he “did by stealth trespass” enter the student computer lab when it was closed and took 12 Apple computers, other court records show.

Wynn “admitted to taking the computers and then selling them on the street. (He) stated that the lab door was left unlocked on one occasion and he used a key that he found in another office to open the door on the other occasion,” UC police wrote in an affidavit.

