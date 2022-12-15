Contests
Report: Former tennis champion Boris Becker released from prison, to be deported

FILE - Former tennis player Boris Becker arrives at Southwark Crown Court in London, Friday,...
FILE - Former tennis player Boris Becker arrives at Southwark Crown Court in London, Friday, April 29, 2022.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 6:44 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LONDON (AP) — British news agency Press Association reports that German tennis legend Boris Becker has been freed from prison after serving eight months of his sentence and now faces deportation from the UK.

The 55-year-old German, who has lived in Britain since 2012, was released on Thursday morning ahead of his deportation, PA reported, without citing sources.

The three-time Wimbledon champion was jailed for 30 months in April for hiding 2.5 million pounds ($3.1 million) of assets and loans to avoid paying his debts.

The former world No. 1 was declared bankrupt in June 2017.

