Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights
Santa Tracker

Showers end ahead of cold, snow flurries

First Alert Forecast Update For Thursday
By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:17 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Rain is tapering for your morning commute Thursday with just a few showers east of Cincinnati.

Expect mostly cloudy skies and windy conditions Thursday afternoon.

Mild temperatures that are in the upper 40s right now will slip into the mid-40s and then fall overnight into the low 30s by daybreak Friday.

The colder air will be here to stay with daytime highs in the 30s this weekend and lows in the 20s.

Besides a chance for flurries Saturday, the skies will be dry.

Keep your mittens close and make sure your car has plenty of antifreeze.

Colder air is on the way next week as we head into the Christmas holidays.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huge car fire shuts down highway in NKY
2 cars involved in massive fire that shut down I-275: VIDEO
Police investigate a reported shooting in Roselawn Tuesday night.
Teen, adult killed, third person critical in Roselawn shooting
Logan Lawson, 19, died at the hospital Tuesday after being shot. He was one of three people shot.
Family devastated after 19-year-old killed in Roselawn triple shooting
Police investigate a reported shooting in Norwood Tuesday night.
2 dead in shooting that spilled into multiple scenes in Norwood, Cincinnati
Two students found a syringe during recess.
Student pokes themself with syringe found on Cincinnati Public Schools’ grounds

Latest News

Frank Marzullo joined the FOX19 NOW morning team in August 2007.
Drying Out Thursday Afternoon
Ashley Smith is a meteorologist for FOX19 NOW
Wet weather continues overnight
Ashley Smith is a meteorologist for FOX19 NOW
Heavy rain and high winds tonight
Grab the umbrella if you are heading out tonight as more steady rain is on the way!
FIRST ALERT: More rain, gusty winds on the way in the tri-state