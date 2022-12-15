Showers end ahead of cold, snow flurries

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Rain is tapering for your morning commute Thursday with just a few showers east of Cincinnati.

Expect mostly cloudy skies and windy conditions Thursday afternoon.

Mild temperatures that are in the upper 40s right now will slip into the mid-40s and then fall overnight into the low 30s by daybreak Friday.

The rain is out of here, roads remain damp, as temperatures start to cool back off today. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/PPbDOn57sH — Frank Marzullo (@FOX19Frank) December 15, 2022

The colder air will be here to stay with daytime highs in the 30s this weekend and lows in the 20s.

Besides a chance for flurries Saturday, the skies will be dry.

Keep your mittens close and make sure your car has plenty of antifreeze.

Colder air is on the way next week as we head into the Christmas holidays.

