Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights
Santa Tracker

Tesla stock slips as Musk sells another $3.58 billion of its shares

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in...
Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22. Musk has sold nearly $23 billion worth of Tesla stock since April, with much of the money likely going to help fund his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter.(Patrick Pleul | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 9:15 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Shares of Tesla are sliding before the market open on Thursday after news broke that CEO Elon Musk sold another $3.58 billion worth of the electric vehicle maker’s stock this week.

The stock slipped to $153 in premarket trading and is nearing two-year lows.

Musk, the new owner of Twitter, sold the shares from Monday through Wednesday, according to a filing posted Wednesday night by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. It wasn’t clear where the proceeds were being spent.

Musk has sold nearly $23 billion worth of Tesla stock since April, with much of the money likely going to help fund his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter. Early last month he sold nearly $4 billion worth of Tesla shares, according to regulatory filings.

The sale comes as shares of the electric vehicle and solar panel maker have collapsed, losing over half their value since Musk first disclosed in April that he was buying up Twitter stock.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said in a client note that there’s concerns as Musk seems to be changing the narrative of the Tesla story from the fundamental electric vehicle transformation story to becoming a source of funds to finance his Twitter acquisition.

“The Twitter nightmare continues as Musk uses Tesla as his own ATM machine to keep funding the red ink at Twitter which gets worse by the day as more advertisers flee the platform with controversy increasingly driven by Musk,” Ives wrote.

The falling shares of Tesla have bumped Musk from his status as the world’s wealthiest person, with his net worth falling to $174 billion, according to Forbes. He was passed last week by French fashion and cosmetics magnate Bernard Arnault. Most of Musk’s wealth is tied up in shares of Tesla Inc.

The takeover of Twitter has not been smooth, and some big companies have halted advertising on the social media platform. Musk has said that Twitter had “a massive drop in revenue” due to the advertiser losses.

Investors have been punishing Tesla stock of late as Musk has spent much of his time running Twitter, raising fears that he’s distracted from the car company.

Just this week Twitter dissolved its Trust and Safety Council, the advisory group of around 100 independent civil, human rights and other organizations that the company formed in 2016 to address hate speech, child exploitation, suicide, self-harm and other problems on the platform.

A message was left with Tesla Wednesday night seeking comment on the stock sale.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huge car fire shuts down highway in NKY
2 cars involved in massive fire that shut down I-275: VIDEO
Police investigate a reported shooting in Roselawn Tuesday night.
Teen, adult killed, third person critical in Roselawn shooting
Logan Lawson, 19, died at the hospital Tuesday after being shot. He was one of three people shot.
Family devastated after 19-year-old killed in Roselawn triple shooting
Police investigate a reported shooting in Norwood Tuesday night.
2 dead in shooting that spilled into multiple scenes in Norwood, Cincinnati
Two students found a syringe during recess.
Student pokes themself with syringe found on Cincinnati Public Schools’ grounds

Latest News

A woman is dead days after a crash in Springfield Township.
Coroner: North Carolina woman dies after head-on crash in Springfield Township
FILE PHOTO - Three chimpanzees that escaped from their enclosure in a central Sweden animal...
4 chimps loose in monkey house in Swedish zoo, 3 shot dead
People carry shopping bags on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 at Downtown Crossing in Boston. More than...
Retail sales slip at start of key holiday shopping season
Breshawn Wynn
Police: Man used Amazon disguise to steal packages from Cincinnati apartments
Anti-tank hedgehogs against the background of an apartment house damaged in the Russian...
Russia warns ‘consequences’ if US missiles sent to Ukraine