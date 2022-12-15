Contests
Transgender athlete bill rejected after last minute change by Senate

The bill fell several votes short in the House from passing
The Ohio House rejected a combined education bill that included banning transgender females...
The Ohio House rejected a combined education bill that included banning transgender females from playing girls' sports.
By Mary LeBus and Samantha Hendrickson
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - The Ohio House of Representatives rejected a combined education bill early Thursday morning that would have banned transgender girls from playing female sports and given the governor more power in public education.

House Bill 151, originally known as the Save Women’s Sports Act, passed the House in June and then the Senate on Dec. 13.

However, Senators added sections to the bill that would give Gov. Mike DeWine additional power over the Ohio Board of Education, which was originally a section in Senate Bill 178.

When H.B. 151 came back to the House, the majority of representatives voted against it during a session that occurred at 2:30 a.m. The bill fell several votes short in the House from passing.

The combined education bill would have gone into effect on April 23, 2022, if it passed the House and the governor signed it.

A few of the major key points legislatures included in H.B. 151:

  • The Department of Education will be named the Department of Education and Workforce.
  • The governor will appoint a Director of the Department of Education and Workforce who will oversee the education of K-12th graders in Ohio public schools.
  • Public schools that participate in athletic competitions will separate their teams by male, female and/or co-ed, if applicable. Sex will be determined by a birth certificate.
  • Participants of the male sex can only play on male teams, while females can play on either female or male teams.
  • No organization can file a complaint or launch an investigation against the school or district for “maintaining single-sex interscholastic athletic teams.”

The Ohio High School Athletic Association’s current rules on transgender athletes state that transgender females who either have or have not gone through hormone treatment may play on the boys’ team.

However, transgender females who want to play on the girls’ team will have to complete at least one year of hormone treatment and demonstrate that they do not possess any physical or psychological advantages.

As of now, it is unclear whether the H.B. 151 will move forward.

