VIDEO: Huge fire in Dillsboro grain processing plant

A large fire at a grain processing plant in southeast Indiana.
A large fire at a grain processing plant in southeast Indiana.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DEARBORN COUNTY, In. (WXIX) - A large fire has broken out in an agricultural facility in Dillsboro.

The fire is at Laughery Valley Ag’s grain processing plant off US-50.

It ignited sometime after 4 p.m. Thursday and remains active more than an hour later.

No word yet on injuries or cause.

We will update this story as more information surfaces.

