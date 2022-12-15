VIDEO: Huge fire in Dillsboro grain processing plant

DEARBORN COUNTY, In. (WXIX) - A large fire has broken out in an agricultural facility in Dillsboro.

The fire is at Laughery Valley Ag’s grain processing plant off US-50.

It ignited sometime after 4 p.m. Thursday and remains active more than an hour later.

No word yet on injuries or cause.

We will update this story as more information surfaces.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.