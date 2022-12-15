VIDEO: Porch pirate caught on camera in Elsmere

ELSMERE, Ky. (WXIX) - An Elsmere resident caught a man stealing her package Wednesday night just 12 minutes after it was delivered.

The victim lives in the 1200 block of Garvey Avenue where she says she caught the man on her Ring camera taking the package off her porch.

Ring camera catches porch pirate in Elsmere

The package contained $100 worth of yarn she ordered to make a Christmas gift for her loved ones.

If anyone knows who the suspect is, contact the Elsmere Police Department.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.