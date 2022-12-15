Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights
Santa Tracker

VIDEO: Porch pirate caught on camera in Elsmere

A woman's Ring camera caught a man stealing her package off her porch in Elsmere, Kentucky.
A woman's Ring camera caught a man stealing her package off her porch in Elsmere, Kentucky.(WXIX)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 12:42 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELSMERE, Ky. (WXIX) - An Elsmere resident caught a man stealing her package Wednesday night just 12 minutes after it was delivered.

The victim lives in the 1200 block of Garvey Avenue where she says she caught the man on her Ring camera taking the package off her porch.

Ring camera catches porch pirate in Elsmere

The package contained $100 worth of yarn she ordered to make a Christmas gift for her loved ones.

If anyone knows who the suspect is, contact the Elsmere Police Department.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huge car fire shuts down highway in NKY
2 cars involved in massive fire that shut down I-275: VIDEO
Logan Lawson, 19, died at the hospital Tuesday after being shot. He was one of three people shot.
Family devastated after 19-year-old killed in Roselawn triple shooting
Police investigate a reported shooting in Roselawn Tuesday night.
Teen, adult killed, third person critical in Roselawn shooting
Police investigate a reported shooting in Norwood Tuesday night.
2 dead in shooting that spilled into multiple scenes in Norwood, Cincinnati
Two students found a syringe during recess.
Student pokes themself with syringe found on Cincinnati Public Schools’ grounds

Latest News

Ring camera catches porch pirate in Elsmere
Ring camera catches porch pirate in Elsmere
John Powers, 24, was indicted on murder and endangering children charges in Butler County,...
Dad wanted in infant daughter’s death arrested in Texas
Jim Collins autobody repair shop put up a sign recently saying that they will no longer accept...
Western Hills body repair shop frustrated with Allstate insurance
The vehicle fire on I-275 shutdown the interstate for several hours Wednesday.
I-275 repair work continues after massive fire damages roadway