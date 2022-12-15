Western Hills body repair shop frustrated with Allstate insurance

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Western Hills autobody repair shop put up a sign claiming that they will not be dealing with Allstate insurance after experiencing a nightmare of issues with the company.

Jim Collins, owner and operator of his own repair shop for more than 50 years, says that while the pandemic really brought problems to the forefront, Allstate insurance has added to them.

“In my 53 years in the industry, the body shop business, I have never seen anything like this,” Collins said. “We’ve got vehicles that have been here for six months.”

A process that should take only a few days, is now taking the shop months. Collins says his shop is already booked up until March 2023.

While the supply chain to get the needed parts for repairs has been broken since the pandemic, finding all of the technicians needed to fix cars is another challenge. But the thing that makes Collins frustrated the most is when companies that his customers are counting on, slow the process down further. So much so, that he will not deal with Allstate.

Claims adjusters give estimates on repairs. Then once they finally agree on the damage, Collins says the haggling begins over everything, from the price to parts, if they can opt for after-market parts, down to what the company will pay for labor.

“The thing is when you have to deal, making 20-to-30 phone calls on one claim, then they have three, four, five different people contacting you over that claim, it [gets] frustrating and it’s overwhelming,” Collins explained. “So, we are just not going to deal with the company.”

The same scenario happened to an Allstate customer named Trey after he was sideswiped. He fought Allstate for six months.

The Ohio Department of Insurance told FOX19 that there have been 1,854 auto insurance complaints this year to date, and 162 of those are related to Allstate companies.

FOX19 reached out to a statement from Allstate:

“Allstate pays the current market rate for repairs, which are set by the local market, and regularly reviews those rates based on local market conditions. Thanks.”

“I am just not going to do this anymore with this company,” Collins said. “Now if they change their attitude, I’m open. But I don’t see it happening.”

For now, the sign stays.

