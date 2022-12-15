Contests
Wet weather continues overnight

By Ashley Smith
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 9:53 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Rain will continue overnight and it will be heavy at times. We have already measured a half inch or more of rain so far today (0.65″ at CVG). We will add another .50-1.0″ of rain before it ends Thursday morning. Temperatures this evening will remain steady or rise to near 50.

Rain will end by 6am but winds will be high much of the day Thursday. Gusts will be as high as 35mph overnight and into tomorrow morning.

We will see dry weather Friday with perhaps a little bit of sunshine. This weekend will be cold with highs in the 30s and overnight lows in the 20s. As we look ahead to the rest of the week leading up to Christmas, colder weather is on the way. Maybe Santa will bring an extra winter coat or hat for the good boys and girls!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

