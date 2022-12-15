What Joe Burrow had to say about playing Tom Brady, the ‘greatest of all time’

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hard as it is to believe, there are just four games left in the NFL regular season.

With playoff seeding on the line—and a playoff spot still not secured—Cincinnati closes out against the Buccaneers, Patriots, Bills and Ravens. It’s a formidable stretch, but quarterback Joe Burrow sees in his Bengals a versatile and dangerous team ready to compete.

”We’re winning in a lot of different ways,” he said Wednesday. “You know, we’re not going out there and throwing for 350 yards and four touchdowns every single week. We’re grinding in the run game. We’re being really efficient in that area. We’re taking our completions. Our defense is playing really great. I think it really shows our growth as a team.”

The Bengals may have hit their stride, but Burrow maintains they haven’t hit their ceiling. Even with a small contingent of players day-to-day on the injury list, there’s more room for improvement.

”I think we have another level on offense,” Burrow said. “Just find some more explosive [plays] here in the next couple weeks, get that rolling a little bit. I just think we have a next level as a team we can find.”

‘He’s Tom, I’m Joe’

Tom Brady is just about anyone wants to talk about ahead of the Bengals’ game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Reporters, that is. Players and coaches? Less so. Burrow might have been all of 4 years old when Brady was drafted; he might not know the sport apart from TB12—”All my memories of the NFL have him in it.” But look elsewhere for fawning.

“It is what it is,” he said Wednesday asked about the matchup with arguably football’s greatest-ever plater. “I don’t really pay attention to it. He’s Tom, and I’m Joe.”

Has Burrow allowed himself to think about going up against a walking piece of history? “Not really,” he said. “I don’t think you can go into the game thinking like that if you want to play your best.”

Pity the journalist who wondered whether Burrow would ask Brady for his jersey. “I’m not a big jersey swap guy,” Burrow answered chortling. “Can’t say that I will.”

Burrow certainly had praise for Brady, all of it issued with a stolid thoughtfulness that sometimes shaded demure, others sarcastic—Burrow’s public face in a nutshell.

“He gets the ball out really fast. He understands what he’s looking at. He epitomizes toughness at the quarterback position. He’s a great leader .He’s the greatest of all time for a reason. He’s the whole package,” Burrow said.

He continued several questions later, not all about Brady: “[His longevity] is really incredible. He’s 45 now, and he’s getting hit by the same people I’m getting hit by. It’s really a testament to his hard work and dedication and the team he has around him in the offseason to get his body right. One day, maybe we’ll sit down and talk about what he did. But I’m sure he doesn’t want to do that until he’s done playing.”

And just to round it out: “It’s our 14th game of the season,” said Burrow. “Obviously, the greatest football player of all time is on the other side. But, we got a job too. Our job is to get to 10-4 and move on.”

"I've heard stories of Tom Brady going off on people. Joe (Burrow) don't do that. I would be pissed."



Ja'Marr Chase offered his thoughts today on the Brady-Burrow talk.#Bengals @fox19 pic.twitter.com/Eyq02S8RNS — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) December 14, 2022

More from Burrow’s Wednesday presser:

On why he resists comparisons to other quarterbacks:

“I play the game my own way. I kind of have a little bit of everybody. I wouldn’t say there’s one thing I do the best, but I would say I do everything with the best of them. I wouldn’t say I really have a glaring weakness. I like to be my own player, my own person.”

--

On having wide receiver Trenton Irwin in the fold and his progression filling in for Ja’Marr Chase:

“It’s something not a lot of people have. We talked about it today... really any position goes down, and you can throw Trenton in, and we don’t feel like we have to call the game any differently, and that’s really a luxury to have, and it’s not like that everywhere, and the trust we have in Trenton plays a big part of what we’ve been able to do the last six-to-seven weeks.”

--

On backup players coming in and executing after starters go down:

“It just says a lot about the people that are going out here and doing it. You know, Trenton is, like I’ve always said, he’s getting his mental reps out there even if he’s not out there physically doing it. He knows what he has to do at every single position on every single play. And guys are putting in the work behind the scenes that maybe you don’t see, and it’s coming to light. Guys like Samaje [Perrine] and Trenton and Chris [Evans] and Trayveon [Williams]. Those guys have clearly been putting the work in, whether the opportunity came ro not. It has the last couple weeks, and it’s showing up.”

--

On his quality as a back-shoulder thrower:

“I think our receivers are really good at understanding the type of throw that’s gonna be thrown, depending on what the defense is giving us. That’s not a route you go out there and just say, ‘This is gonna be a back shoulder throw.’ It all depends on the leverage that you’re seeing from the defenders. So, we got really good receivers at doing that. They got great body control. When we throw it on time and to the right spot, it’s really not a defendable route in my opinion. So, it’s just something we work really hard on and put a lot of emphasis on, and it’s really showing up on tape.”

“That’s the ultimate trust route, because you’re throwing it expecting them to see the same thing you see, because you get it out so fast, they got to get their eyes around, understanding the leverage of the corner they’re going up against, and if they beat them overtop, it’s going overtop. So you’ve really go tot be on the same page, and we’ve got the guys that understand what we’re trying to do.”

--

On his most memorable back-shoulder throw:

“Probably the one to Trenton Irwin against Tennessee, just because, you know, me and Ja’Marr work on it so much, and me and Tee work on it so much, and then me and Trenton had that rep during the week in practice, and we hit it in practice, and that was the one rep we got of it. And it shows up in a big-time situation against the Titans on the road to really win the game. We score a touchdown on the next play. So, that was fun.”

--

On the importance of finding throws like the back-shoulder as a rookie:

“When you come into the league, you have to figure out how to make throws. You know, in college, you’re gonna have guys open, a lot of zone coverage. You’re seeing the same defense basically all game. Then you come into the league, and they’re mixing up coverages, and there’s a lot of tight windows, so you got to figure out how to find completions. So, as quarterback, you have to learn how to make different kinds of throws and learn when those throws need to be made against different leverages and coverages.”

