Woman hit on scooter in Walnut Hills

The woman is at UC Medical Center.
First responders at the scene of a crash involving a woman on a motorized scooter in Walnut...
First responders at the scene of a crash involving a woman on a motorized scooter in Walnut HIlls.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 9:48 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is hospitalized Wednesday night after a crash in Walnut Hills.

It happened around 8:40 p.m. at McMillan and Boone streets.

Cincinnati police dispatchers initially referred to it as a “pedestrian crash.”

When first responders arrived, however, they found the woman had been riding in the road in a type of motorized scooter.

EMS transported her to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Firefighters on-scene described her injuries as non-life-threatening.

No word on the cause of the crash or whether the driver stopped at the scene.

