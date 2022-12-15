Woman hit on scooter in Walnut Hills

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is hospitalized Wednesday night after a crash in Walnut Hills.

It happened around 8:40 p.m. at McMillan and Boone streets.

Cincinnati police dispatchers initially referred to it as a “pedestrian crash.”

When first responders arrived, however, they found the woman had been riding in the road in a type of motorized scooter.

EMS transported her to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Firefighters on-scene described her injuries as non-life-threatening.

No word on the cause of the crash or whether the driver stopped at the scene.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.