$1.6B sale of Cincinnati’s publicly owned railroad hits roadblock

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Ohio state senator has unanswered questions about the sale of a publicly owned Cincinnati asset that could add millions to the City’s coffers every year.

Norfolk Southern has offered $1.62 billion to purchase the Cincinnati Southern Railroad, a 337-mile track from Cincinnati to Chattanooga that is the only municipally owned trunk railway in the country.

The rail giant currently leases the railway from the City for around $25 million annually. The proposed sale return would be placed in a trust and, given 5.5 percent annual interest, would bring in $88 million per year, $56 million of which would go to the city with the remainder reinvested.

The sale requires a change to the state law that currently governs how the City can use the lease payments. The law change would be followed by a public referendum of Cincinnati voters.

City officials including Mayor Aftab Pureval and the CSR Board of Trustees forecasted when announcing the proposed sale last month that the senate could pass the change by the end of the 2022 lame-duck legislative session.

But the session concluded early Thursday morning without the law changed, let alone considered.

Ohio Sen. Bill Blessing (R-Colerain Township) has concerns. He stopped short of saying he’s against the proposed sale, but his reticence prompted Ohio Senate President Matt Huffman (R-Lima) to table the legislation.

“I’ve only asked that it not be passed in lame duck when attention spans and time is short,” Blessing said Wednesday. “This needs more time and public input.”

The law change will now be part of the state’s transportation budget, which is usually set by March after a series of public hearings, according to our media partners at the Enquirer.

Blessing told the Enquirer he would like to see Cincinnati City Council pass a resolution in support of the sale to ensure transparency and accountability.

Ohio Sen. Cecil Thomas (D-Cincinnati) says the referendum could still make it on the ballot for the city’s next election in November 2023.

The proposed sale would also require regulatory clearance from the U.S. Surface Transportation Board.

If the lease is not approved by voters or the law does not change, the sale goes to arbitration, after which the agreement could lapse and the City would be free to bid out the route.

The Cincinnati Business Courier reports the two negotiating parties, the CSR Board of Trustees and Norfolk Southern, originally had “vastly different ideas” of what the railroad was worth, with Norfolk Southern’s initial offer being around $915 million.

A Map showing the connections of the Cincinnati Southern Railway with the Gulf Ports and the Ports of Southern America. (City of Cincinnati/Cincinnati Southern Railway Corp.)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.