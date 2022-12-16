3 southwest Ohio law enforcement agencies receive funding to launch bodycam program

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Three southwest Ohio law enforcement agencies are receiving funds to equip their personnel with body cameras.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office, Middletown Division of Police and Springfield Township Police Department each were awarded funds from Ohio to help cover costs associated with body camera programs, Gov. Mike DeWine’s office announced Friday.

All three have not previously had body cameras, according to the governor’s office.

Below is the amount awarded to each of the three agencies:

Butler County Sheriff’s Office: $168,053.40

Middletown Division of Police: $49,608

Springfield Township Police Department: $244,838.96

Ohio awarded a total of $4.9 million to 112 law enforcement departments throughout the state.

For 68 of the 112 agencies, the funds will go toward expanding their already established body camera program.

Those include:

Fairfield Township Police Department: $18,965

West Chester Police Department: $46,325

City of Wyoming Police: $26,353.94

