Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights
Santa Tracker

3 southwest Ohio law enforcement agencies receive funding to launch bodycam program

Ohio awarded a total of $4.9 million to 112 law enforcement departments throughout the state to...
Ohio awarded a total of $4.9 million to 112 law enforcement departments throughout the state to either start or expand their bodycam programs.(Image Courtesy: MGN Online / Ed Clemente / MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Three southwest Ohio law enforcement agencies are receiving funds to equip their personnel with body cameras.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office, Middletown Division of Police and Springfield Township Police Department each were awarded funds from Ohio to help cover costs associated with body camera programs, Gov. Mike DeWine’s office announced Friday.

All three have not previously had body cameras, according to the governor’s office.

Below is the amount awarded to each of the three agencies:

  • Butler County Sheriff’s Office: $168,053.40
  • Middletown Division of Police: $49,608
  • Springfield Township Police Department: $244,838.96

Ohio awarded a total of $4.9 million to 112 law enforcement departments throughout the state.

For 68 of the 112 agencies, the funds will go toward expanding their already established body camera program.

Those include:

  • Fairfield Township Police Department: $18,965
  • West Chester Police Department: $46,325
  • City of Wyoming Police: $26,353.94

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huge car fire shuts down highway in NKY
2 cars involved in massive fire that shut down I-275: VIDEO
Police investigate a woman's death in Independence.
Police officers find woman dead in Independence apartment
Jim Collins autobody repair shop put up a sign recently saying that they will no longer accept...
Western Hills body repair shop owner frustrated with Allstate insurance
These are the 26 mug shots of Breshawn Wynn, 33, from past arrests since 2007 in Hamilton...
Repeat offender used Amazon disguise to steal packages from Cincinnati apartments: court docs
One of three people shot in Roselawn earlier this week now faces murder charges in the deaths...
18-year-old critically hurt in Roselawn triple shooting charged with murdering other 2 victims

Latest News

Fire officials say they are investigating the cause of a large fire that broke out Thursday in...
‘One of the worst fires:’ 14 crews help put out Indiana fire
Kyshawn Pittman and Ke'Marion Wilder
Bodies found at site officials are investigating in Toledo kidnapping case, house fire details released
George Wagner IV, 31, listens to his defense attorney, John P. Parker, deliver his closing...
Pike County massacre: Life in prison with or without parole for George Wagner IV?
Sherry Moore
Lawsuit to be filed against NKY nursing home after woman left, died nearby