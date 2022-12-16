Bengals’ Bates treats kids, single moms to unforgettable experience

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals safety Jessie Bates III is the Week 15 NFLPA Community MVP after his Single Mother’s Initiative event gave moms and their kids a three-day experience they will not forget.

Each week, the NFLPA selects a player who is using making a positive impact off the field.

The inspiration for the JB3 Single Moms Initiative came from Bates’ mother who raised him and his five siblings by herself while she worked two jobs to support them.

“Being named NFLPA Community MVP is an amazing accomplishment for the JB3 Single Mom’s Initiative,” Bates said. “Growing up, I saw how hard my mom worked to provide for me and my family, and I want to be able to give back to single moms who are doing the same thing for their families now.”

Bates has held this event with his mom by his side each of the past three years.

For this year’s experience, Bates treated six single moms and their kids to a Christmas shopping spree and then rented out a movie theater for the kiddos while their mothers enjoyed a night out at dinner together.

The fun did not stop there, though.

Kids got a fresh haircut the next day before spending the afternoon at TopGolf where they got a special appearance from the Bengals mascot Who Dey.

The weekend wouldn’t be complete without seeing Bates and the Bengals in action.

Bates set the kids and their moms up in a private suite to watch the Bengals defeat the Cleveland Browns. Bates even picked off Deshaun Watson in front of his special guests.

The kids and mom finished the weekend off by hanging out with Bates and his teammates on the field and in the locker room after the big win.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.