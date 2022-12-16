Cincinnati Zoo’s Festival of Lights ranked best in the U.S.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Another year, another top ranking for the Cincinnati Zoo’s PNC Festival of Lights!

It’s the fifth consecutive year the zoo has taken home the #1 ranking for USA Today’s 10Best list of Best Zoo Lights in the country.

The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens also won in the Best Zoo category in USA Today’s summer 2022 10Best poll.

RELATED | All aboard! The Cincinnati Zoo unveils new train in time for the holidays

“This year marks the 40th anniversary of PNC Festival of Lights, so it’s especially meaningful for the event to be recognized as the best,” said Cincinnati Zoo Director Thane Maynard said.

“The secret to making the event magical year after year is to add some new things like a Fiona Nutcracker and keep the best of the best, like the Wild Lights Show on Swan Lake and the dazzling Rainbow Tunnel.”

The Festival of Lights runs now through Jan. 8.

The last chance for a Santa visit in the new Santa’s Village experience is Dec. 23.

For more information visit www.cincinnatizoo.org.

The Cincinnati Zoo's Festival of Lights 2022 edition! (Michelle Peters | Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens)

The Cincinnati Zoo's Festival of Lights 2022 edition! (Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens)

The Cincinnati Zoo's Festival of Lights 2022 edition! (Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens)

The Cincinnati Zoo's Festival of Lights 2022 edition! (Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens)

The Cincinnati Zoo's Festival of Lights 2022 edition! (Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.