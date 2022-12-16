Contests
Cold Friday with chance of flurries and gusty winds

Even colder air arrives this weekend
Tracking colder air for the weekend before very cold air moves in for the holiday weekend.
Tracking colder air for the weekend before very cold air moves in for the holiday weekend.(WXIX)
By Ethan Emery
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Friday will have variably cloudy skies with highs in the mid-to-upper 30s. There will be chances for snow flurries in the afternoon and evening. It will also be a breezy day with gusts as high as 30 miles per hour, so wind chills will be in the upper 20s and low 30s in the afternoon.

Wind chills will stay cold overnight into Saturday morning with values in the teens and 20s from Saturday morning through Sunday. Monday through Wednesday will be dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 30s and lows in the 20s.

Look for a BIG blast of arctic air arriving late next week and lasting through the Christmas weekend. Daytime highs will only be in the teens and low 20s and lows in the single digits. Gusty winds will also accompany the cold days, so wind chills will also be something to monitor in the tri-state.

Along with the cold there will be a chance for enough moisture to bring the tri-state some snow showers next Thursday morning through Friday - a couple of days before Christmas. This may impact holiday travel, so it bears watching. Any snow that does fall will not melt and may be on the ground through Christmas weekend.

For now, stay tuned to the FOX19 First Alert Weather app as we get closer.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

