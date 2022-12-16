Contests
Court: Ohio can’t appeal block on ‘heartbeat’ abortion law

Ohio abortion ban
Ohio abortion ban
By JULIE CARR SMYTH
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s ban on most abortions will remain blocked after the First District Court of Appeals denied the state’s request to appeal a judge’s preliminary block on the law.

The ruling Friday regards the so-called “heartbeat” law outlawing most abortions once cardiac activity is detected.

That’s as early as six weeks into pregnancy, before many people know they’re pregnant.

The ruling allows the case to proceed in county court.

Preterm-Cleveland and other Ohio abortion clinics challenge the law as a violation of the Ohio Constitution.

The state argues the founding document never mentions abortion and so doesn’t protect the right to one.

