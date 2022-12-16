Frigid start Friday, snow flurries possible

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wind chill factors are in the 20s for your morning commute with chances for snow flurries anytime Friday.

Skies will be cloudy with highs only in the mid-to-upper 30s.

Winds will gust as high as 30 miles per hour, keeping wind chills in the 20s and 30s Friday afternoon.

It will feel even colder overnight into early Saturday.

Wind chills will dip into the teens and 20s.

Wind chills will stay cold overnight into Saturday morning with values in the teens and 20s from Saturday morning through Sunday.

Monday through Wednesday will be dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-30s and lows in the 20s.

Look for a big blast of arctic air next week through at least Christmas weekend.

Daytime highs will only be in the 20′s with lows teens and possibly single digits.

The cold air means there will be enough moisture to bring the Tristate its first accumulating snow event a day or so before Christmas.

Any snow that does fall will not melt and will be on the ground through Christmas weekend.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.