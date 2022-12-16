Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Food from the Heart
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Celebration of Lights
Santa Tracker

Frigid start Friday, snow flurries possible

First Alert Forecast Update For Friday
By Frank Marzullo
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wind chill factors are in the 20s for your morning commute with chances for snow flurries anytime Friday.

Skies will be cloudy with highs only in the mid-to-upper 30s.

Winds will gust as high as 30 miles per hour, keeping wind chills in the 20s and 30s Friday afternoon.

It will feel even colder overnight into early Saturday.

Wind chills will dip into the teens and 20s.

Wind chills will stay cold overnight into Saturday morning with values in the teens and 20s from Saturday morning through Sunday.

Monday through Wednesday will be dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-30s and lows in the 20s.

Look for a big blast of arctic air next week through at least Christmas weekend.

Daytime highs will only be in the 20′s with lows teens and possibly single digits.

The cold air means there will be enough moisture to bring the Tristate its first accumulating snow event a day or so before Christmas.

Any snow that does fall will not melt and will be on the ground through Christmas weekend.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huge car fire shuts down highway in NKY
2 cars involved in massive fire that shut down I-275: VIDEO
Police investigate a woman's death in Independence.
Police officers find woman dead in Independence apartment
Jim Collins autobody repair shop put up a sign recently saying that they will no longer accept...
Western Hills body repair shop owner frustrated with Allstate insurance
These are the 26 mug shots of Breshawn Wynn, 33, from past arrests since 2007 in Hamilton...
Repeat offender used Amazon disguise to steal packages from Cincinnati apartments: court docs
Ludlow shooting ruled self-defense after man breaks into multiple cars
Ludlow homeowner shot alleged thief who charged him in self-defense, prosecutor says

Latest News

First Alert Video Forecast Update For Friday
Frank's First Alert Forecast
Fire officials say they are investigating the cause of a large fire that broke out Thursday in...
VIDEO: Huge fire tears through Dillsboro plant
These are the 26 mug shots of Breshawn Wynn, 33, from past arrests since 2007 in Hamilton...
Repeat offender used Amazon disguise to steal packages from Cincinnati apartments: court docs
A Spring Grove Village fire that displaced two families and caused $102,238 in damage Thursday...
‘Suspicious’ Cincinnati fire displaces 2 families, causes $102K damage