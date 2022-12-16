Contests
Historic train depot set to move to permanent location in Hamilton

The City of Hamilton is planning to move its historic train station to the corner of MLK...
The City of Hamilton is planning to move its historic train station to the corner of MLK Boulevard and Maple Avenue on Dec. 20, 2022.(The City of Hamilton)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A century-old two-story train station is expected to move on Dec. 20, through the streets of Hamilton and into its new permanent location.

Crews plan to roll the train depot more than 1,000 feet along MLK Boulevard until they hit the corner of Maple Avenue.

The old train station was used by Hamiltonians to help with World War I and II. Ever since then the buildings have been boarded up and were in danger of being demolished.

Hamilton city officials stepped in to preserve the historic monument -- something the city has wanted since the 1990s, Hamilton Vice Mayor Michael Ryan said.

During the moving process, MLK Boulevard will be closed from Pershing to Maple Avenue from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. so crews can transport the buildings.

In addition, the East sidewalk of MLK Boulevard will be closed that day.

