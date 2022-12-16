Contests
Husband walking wife home from work shot during Hartwell robbery, victim says

A man was shot in Hartwell Thursday evening as he was walking his wife home from work.
By Mike Schell and Mary LeBus
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 2:27 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was shot in a Hartwell neighborhood Thursday evening, Cincinnati Police Lt. Jonathan Cunningham said.

The victim’s wife says she was walking home from work with her husband on Woodbine Avenue around 11:20 p.m. when at least two people stole her bag and shot her husband.

Cunningham says the man sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition.

As of now, there are no suspects since the individuals were strangers to the victims, police said.

FOX19 will update this story as soon as more information is available.

