Husband walking wife home from work shot during Hartwell robbery, victim says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was shot in a Hartwell neighborhood Thursday evening, Cincinnati Police Lt. Jonathan Cunningham said.

The victim’s wife says she was walking home from work with her husband on Woodbine Avenue around 11:20 p.m. when at least two people stole her bag and shot her husband.

Cunningham says the man sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition.

As of now, there are no suspects since the individuals were strangers to the victims, police said.

